lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $472M

EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $457 million top prize in Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 05-36-39-45-57 Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2x

With no jackpot winner, Monday's drawing will have a top prize of $472 million, with a cash option of $342 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Harnett Co. lottery winner says he'll give $200k winnings to parents
North Carolina lottery BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket begins Tuesday
NC Education Lottery sees record sales during pandemic
Chatham County woman wins Cash 5 jackpot
TOP STORIES
2 men die after NCCU parking deck shooting, police say
Return of Brewgaloo draws big crowd to downtown Raleigh
Family holds memorial for teen lynched in Chatham County 100 years ago
Search for Brian Laundrie in nature reserve called off for night
'Relieved:' Faith Hedgepeth's family releases statement after arrest
Howell's 5 TDs, ground game help UNC steamroll Virginia 59-39
Show More
Collier's 2 fourth-quarter TDs fuel N.C. Central comeback win
NC State bounces back from first loss to pound Furman, 45-7
Duke rides fast start to 30-23 win over Northwestern
Police: Gabby Petito case not linked to slaying of two women in Utah
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
More TOP STORIES News