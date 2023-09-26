Powerball ticket worth $150,000 after Power Play, computer picked numbers in North Carolina

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's still three months to go, but a North Carolina man can start making his Christmas list and check it twice after cashing in his Powerball ticket.

Robert Jones won a $150,000 prize in Wednesday, September 20 Powerball drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

He said he purchased the lucky ticket from the Shop N Save on Harris Avenue in Raeford. Jones matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 but his tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit. Jones didn't use any special numbers and instead bought a Quick Pick, which lets the computer pick the six numbers.

Jones took home $106,876 after the required taxes were deducted.

This Wednesday's Powerball is worth $835 million jackpot, or $390.4 million if the winner chooses the cash option.

The current jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball history, NCEL says.

