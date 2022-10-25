Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $680M

Jackpot would be seventh-largest in Powerball history if there is a winner Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $680 million and growing after no one won the top prize in Monday's drawing.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history. The next drawing will be on Wednesday.

The winning numbers for Monday were: 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

One ticket in Texas matched five of the numbers to win $1 million.

Wednesday's jackpot has a cash value of $326 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)