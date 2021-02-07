powerball

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Raleigh convenience store

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Powerball ticket sold in Wake County won a $1 million prize in Saturday's drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The $1 million prize won the highest prize nationally in Saturday's drawing.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-16-48-49-65. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

Mega Millions: These North Carolina stores have the most big wins

No one won Saturday's Powerball jackpot. The jackpot will climb to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million cash for Wednesday's drawing.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The featured video is from an previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake countyraleighpowerballwake county newsraleigh newslottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B jackpot; 3rd largest ever in US
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC fans rush Franklin Street amid pandemic after win over Duke
LATEST: 4,674 new cases in NC as hospitalizations down to 2,378
Forecast: Some sunshine today with temps in high 40s, low 50s
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Nash Co. deputy released from hospital, escorted home after being shot
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
Love's career-high 25 helps N. Carolina edge Duke 91-87
Show More
Man shot while attempting to break up fight involving wife, WCSO says
Funeral procession in Raleigh calls attention to COVID-19 deaths
Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine
Woman takes issue with RPD on how police handled burglars in her home
Man invited homeless people to live in his front yard
More TOP STORIES News