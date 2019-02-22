Powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits southern Ecuador

A seismograph is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock Photo)

LIMA, Peru --
A very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southern Ecuador in the early hours of Friday close to the country's border with Peru, although no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage were available.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened at 10:17 GMT 115 kilometers (71 miles) southeast of the town of Palora, in the Morona Santiago province, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles).

The quake was felt in the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, and the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Peru's official geophysics institute said it registered two aftershocks of 6.06 and 6.6 magnitude in the 30 minutes that followed the first tremor.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on his official Twitter account that "preliminary reports of the quakes near Macas (the provincial capital of Morona Santiago) don't show major damage."

The quakes, he wrote, "were felt all over the country."

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook a central area of the Ecuadorean coast on April 16, 2016, killed more than 700 people, destroyed hundreds of houses and caused more than $3 billion of losses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All DMV offices to close this weekend
Carowinds begins testing of newest roller coaster: Copperhead Strike
Proposed bill would make it illegal in NC to use cell phone while driving
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
The Green Book in North Carolina: a guide through segregation
Fire damages Cary townhome
Tax refund advances could come at a high cost
Gaston County doctor gets 3 years for trading drugs for sex
Show More
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Mom says 'Cheat Day' lunchbox sends wrong message to young girls
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Man arrested for selling counterfeit tickets to Duke-UNC game, Carrboro police say
Looking for work? Wake County Hospitality Job Fair wants to fill 1,000 positions
More News