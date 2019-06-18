Japan earthquake: Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off northwestern Japan, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake Tuesday registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Sakata.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 6.4.

MORE: Earthquake scale - How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake's epicenter was fairly shallow, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the sea's surface. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface. The agency predicted a tsunami as high as 1 meter (yard) along the coast of the northwestern prefectures of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa.

All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were off line and no abnormalities were reported.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakejapanu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather today
I-Team: U.S. Dept. of Education investigating Duke-UNC Consortium
Swimming safety: How to keep you and your family safe at lakes
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
Show More
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
25 years after O.J. Simpson Chase, pilot reflects on wild flight
More TOP STORIES News