EARTHQUAKE

Powerful quake rocks Indonesian tourist island, 82 dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Powerful quake rocks Indonesian tourist island, 82 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia --
A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least 82 people and shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen.

The latest quake damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said.

Video showed screaming people running in panic from houses in a Bali neighborhood and vehicles rocking. On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation center.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the toll had risen to 82 with hundreds others injured. Thousands of homes were damaged and most people were killed by collapsing houses, he said.

A total of 65 of the deaths were in North Lombok district, nine in West Lombok district, four in the provincial capital Mataram and two each in Central Lombok and East Lombok districts, Nugroho said.

The quake, recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles) in the northern part of Lombok.

"I was watching TV when I felt a big shake," said Harian, a Lombok woman who gave one name. "The lamp was shaking, and people were shouting 'Get out.' I ran out into the dark because the power cut off."

A tsunami warning was lifted after waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were recorded in three villages, said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Frightened people poured out of their homes to move to higher ground, particularly in North Lombok and Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province, said Iwan Asmara, a Lombok disaster official.

The Bali and Lombok airports continued operating Sunday night, according to the director general of civil aviation. There had been a half-hour evacuation at the Lombok airport following the quake because the electricity went off. TV showed crying women consoling each other outside Lombok's airport.

The island was already recovering from a magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29, which killed 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Hawaii lava bomb punctures boat's roof, injures 12 passengers
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
At Raleigh vigil, stories of family, suffering from Mexico quake
Donation drive in Raleigh to help Mexico quake victims
More earthquake
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 injured in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
Knightdale man turns $5 into $250,000 thanks to lottery
Professional basketball team comes to Raleigh
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Show More
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
Texas student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in California
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Philadelphia
Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking
More News