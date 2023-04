A powerline in Harnett County fell and trapped a man and woman inside a pickup truck when it crashed Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. on US-301 and Hodges Chapel Road. According to ABC11 crews on the scene, Duke Energy had to respond to turn off the power in order for the two people to get out of the truck.

They were not seriously injured, and it remains unclear what caused the crash.

US-301 remains closed at tis time.