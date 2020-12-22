fatal shooting

Man who killed pregnant wife and then himself in Fayetteville was Fort Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man who shot and killed his pregnant wife and then killed himself over the weekend was a Fort Bragg soldier, a Special Forces representative announced on Tuesday.

Police said 31-year-old Keith Lewis shot his pregnant wife -- 34-year-old Sarah Lewis -- at a Fayetteville apartment on Sunday night.

When police arrived at the home in the 900 block of Willow Street, they found Keith dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sarah was taken to the hospital. Early Monday morning, Fayetteville police said she and the unborn baby had died.

Sarah was a paramedic with Harnett County Emergency Services.

"Sarah had an infectious smile and was a light everywhere she went," a post on the Harnett County Emergency Services Facebook page said.

Keith was a staff sergeant originally from Sarasota, Florida, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are profoundly saddened at the tragic passing of Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Lewis. Our soldiers and families are the bedrock of our unit and any loss deeply affects our formations," stated Lt. Col. Mark Finnegan, 98th Civil Affairs Battalion Commander. "We are working to provide the utmost support to the family and our team."

The spokesperson said the couple's 3-year-old daughter is now in the care of local family members.
