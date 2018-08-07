Teen 8 months pregnant, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after a shooting in High Point Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Thissel Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds; 18-year-old Anastasia Ray, who was nearly eight months pregnant, had been hit in the head and 32-year-old Corey Ray had been shot in the back.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Anastasia and her unborn baby both died from their injuries, WGHP reports.

Corey Ray was last reported in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fired at least 20 rounds.

Officers are still searching for the culprit.
