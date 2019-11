Pregnant wife shoots home invasion suspects with AR-15

LITHIA, Florida -- A man is crediting his pregnant wife for saving his life during a violent home invasion.Jeremy King said two armed men entered their home last week, grabbed their 11-year-old, pointed their guns and demanded money.King says one of the men was beating him with a gun, while the other started shooting. During that time, King's wife grabbed an AR-15 and shot at the suspects."When he came toward the back door, in her line of sight, she clipped him," King told Bay News 9 . "He made it from my back door, roughly 200 feet in front before the AR did its thing."Police say one of the suspects was found dead in a ditch, while the other remains on the run.