Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date

GOODMAN, Mississippi -- Three days before a pregnant woman was expected to give birth, searchers say they've found her body.

The 21-year-old mother-to-be, Makayla Winston, was going to show her sonogram to the baby's father last week when she disappeared.

Makayla's mother has been searching for her ever since.

"We went looking where we thought she would be, but she wasn't there," recalled her mother.

Police say they found Makayla's cell phone next to her car and the information it contained had been deleted.

No one has been arrested at this time. Investigators are trying to determine how she was killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippipregnancymysterious deathu.s. & worldpregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC System changes AP exam policy for all its schools
Displaying your flag for Fourth of July? Here's how to do it properly
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
NC daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped baby on head
Woman killed, man survives apparent home explosion in Charlotte
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
Show More
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
100, 102-year-old newlyweds prove love doesn't age
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
NC Central celebrates 104th birthday of oldest living graduate
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
More TOP STORIES News