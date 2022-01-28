Durham police are searching for two suspects involved in a hit and run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Durham are searching for two suspects that were involved in a hit and run accident earlier this month on January 8.

Investigators issued warrants for the arrest of Devon Jarandz Edwards,26, and Teresa Christy Hooker, 33, in connection with the crash.

The crash occurred on South Briggs Avenue in Durham. Heven Rooks, 18 was driving north on Briggs when a 2002 Cadillac Escalade driven by Edwards and Hooker, traveling south crashed into her. Rooks, who was eight months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Edwards is wanted on the following charges: felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, speeding (62 mph in a 25 mph zone), driving while license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and hit-and-run involving property damage (utility poles on Driver Street).

Hooker is wanted on charges of felony accessory after the fact and filing a false police report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards and/or Hooker is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves
