Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home

Neighbors say the woman had to have an emergency C-section.

By
DURHAM. NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police remain on the hunt for a gunman after a double shooting injured two people, including a pregnant woman - who had to have an emergency C-section as a result.

Investigators confirm the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Hoover Road.

Police said both the 22-year-old female and the 26-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

According to neighbors, the woman underwent an emergency C-section operation to save the baby, but the infant's condition wasn't immediately known.

"I can't deal with it," neighbor Jasmine McClain told ABC11. "What if it was my sister or my cousin? I don't let my kids play outside because of this."

Authorities did not comment on how the shooting occurred. The case remains under investigation.
