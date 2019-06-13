Pregnant woman shot at Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Asheville police officers are looking for the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at one of the city's public housing developments, WLOS reports.

Officers said the woman was taken to the hospital where she died. Her unborn child survived; no other information was released.

Investigators did not release any information about a possible shooter.

Those with information are asked to call (828) 255-5050.
