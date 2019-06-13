Pregnant woman shot at Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Asheville police officers are looking for the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at one of the city's public housing developments, WLOS reports.
Officers said the woman was taken to the hospital where she died. Her unborn child survived; no other information was released.
Investigators did not release any information about a possible shooter.
Those with information are asked to call (828) 255-5050.
