Pregnant woman shot in her stomach, Rocky Mount police confirm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Rocky Mount say a pregnant woman is the latest victim of gun violence.

The shooting happened Friday night around 9:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Mullins Street. Officers said they were alerted to the shooting via Shotspotter. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old pregnant woman with a gunshot to her stomach.

The woman was taken to ECU Health. No other information was released on her condition.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to please call them 252-972-1411, the Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.