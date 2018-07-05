A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead following a crash in Zebulon Wednesday morning.The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 39, just north of Bunn.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the initial investigation revealed that a 1998 Mercury, driven by 24-year-old Victoria Annalyn Mills, was traveling northbound on the highway when the car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2005 Volkswagen.Mills, who was nine months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her unborn child also died in the crash.Two children who were in the car with Mills -- ages 3 and 4 -- were transported to WakeMed for treatment.The driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.