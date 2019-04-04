Disasters & Accidents

Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules

EMBED <>More Videos

Report: Ethiopian Airlines crew of the jet that crashed performed all the procedures recommended by Boeing but couldn't control jet.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- The Ethiopian Airlines crew of the jet that crashed last month performed all the procedures recommended by Boeing but could not control the jet, states the preliminary report of the data from plane.

The doomed flight experienced "nose dive conditions," according to the investigation announced Thursday by Ethiopia's Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges. The preliminary report recommends that the flight control system should be reviewed by Boeing and that aviation authorities should verify the system before the aircraft is released to operation.

Boeing declined to comment pending its review of the preliminary report.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed on March 10 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. It was the second crash of a 737 Max within five months, following a Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Following the Ethiopian disaster, the Max jets have been grounded worldwide pending a software fix that Boeing is rolling out, which must still receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsu.s. & worldcrashplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh wants to make Glenwood South safer
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE
1 killed after rollover crash in Cumberland County
Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can
2 men arrested, charged after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Holly Grove middle-schoolers win $110,000 national prize for safety invention
Show More
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host Media Day two weeks before home opener
FDA investigating cases of seizures after vaping
Durham businessman charged with bribery also spent big money on Democrats
Camel burger? Scorpion cocktail? It's exotic meat month at this Durham eatery
More TOP STORIES News