Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

State officials are investigating after three children at an East Honolulu preschool were served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice.The incident happened last week at Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool.According to KHNL , a classroom assistant who was preparing morning snacks for the children poured the cleaning fluid into the cups and then gave it to the kids.The children took a few sips before workers realized the mistake.The assistant apparently "saw the yellow/brown colored liquid container on a clean-up cart in the kitchen and returned to the classroom" with it, the Health Department said in its review.Reports said one 4-year-old girl and two 5-year-old girls were treated but had no signs of sickness.Officials said the bottle of Pine-Sol was properly labeled.Preschool staff will be undergoing mandatory training, and the school plans to rework its workflow with snack time.