Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

Three childrent at an East Honolulu preschool were served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice. (Credit: Shutterstock)

HONOLULU --
State officials are investigating after three children at an East Honolulu preschool were served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice.

The incident happened last week at Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool.

According to KHNL, a classroom assistant who was preparing morning snacks for the children poured the cleaning fluid into the cups and then gave it to the kids.

The children took a few sips before workers realized the mistake.

The assistant apparently "saw the yellow/brown colored liquid container on a clean-up cart in the kitchen and returned to the classroom" with it, the Health Department said in its review.

Reports said one 4-year-old girl and two 5-year-old girls were treated but had no signs of sickness.

Officials said the bottle of Pine-Sol was properly labeled.

Preschool staff will be undergoing mandatory training, and the school plans to rework its workflow with snack time.
