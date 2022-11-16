President Biden, first lady to visit North Carolina next week

Thanksgiving on Fort Bragg was served with a presidential twist Monday evening.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit North Carolina next week, the White House announced Wednesday,

The Bidens will travel to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Monday.

The President and first lady will participate in a "Friendsgiving" dinner with servicemembers and military families as part of the White House's Joining Forces Initiative.

More details will be released later, the White House said.

NOTE: Video is from a Biden visit to North Carolina last year.