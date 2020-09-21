President Donald Trump

Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to Pres. Trump at White House arrested, AP sources

WASHINGTON -- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

RELATED: Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The video in the media player above is from Saturday, Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcfbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured following bus crash near Southpoint Mall
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards
Hoke County man arrested by FBI, faces 332 sex crime charges
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Car crashes into Raleigh home following chase out of Garner
NCCU student hurt when stray bullet breaks dorm window
Plans for Justice Ginsburg's funeral services underway
Show More
Brady, Fournette lead Bucs over Panthers 31-17
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
LATEST: 1,333 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC
'We're going to fill the seat': Trump says SCOTUS nominee will be a woman
NC woman, oldest living US Marine celebrates 107th birthday
More TOP STORIES News