Trump discusses Charlotte RNC plans. Will he travel to NC?

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump discussed revised plans for his re-nomination at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte next month but did not reveal whether he will travel to North Carolina for his acceptance speech."We'll be doing a speech on Thursday, the main speech, the primary speech. Charlotte, they will be doing nominating on Monday. That's a different period, different thing happening. They'll be doing nominations on Monday. I speak on Thursday," Trump said during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday evening.The president was pressed for details about the speech and whether he plans to deliver it in Charlotte."We'll be announcing it soon. Anybody have any ideas? We'll be announcing it very soon," Trump said.The Republican National Committee is planning to have a limited number of delegates in Charlotte to conduct the party's official business on Aug. 24.In Raleigh on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper was asked about Trump's plans for the convention."He's welcome to come," Cooper said. "But nothing has changed about our resolve to keep health and safety first. We have not heard anything from the administration or the RNC about this."Last week, TrumpRepublican National Convention celebration in Jacksonville, Florida.Trump previously moved the convention's public events out of Charlotte because of concerns about COVID-19."It's a different world, and it will be for a little while," Trump said last week. "To have a big convention is not the right time."