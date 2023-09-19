President Biden, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy set to speak at UN General Assembly

President Biden is expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine and encourage countries to do more to protect democracy. Derick Waller repors.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan -- President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy are both set to speak Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. after his visit to Midtown Monday night where he declared that "Broadway is back."

The president took the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater, which is currently home to the Josh Groban musical, Sweeney Todd.

This was a fundraiser hosted by some of Broadway's biggest stars.

"I have never been more optimistic about Americas future than in the 800 years I've served," Biden joked at the event.

He expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine and encourage countries to do more to protect democracy at Tuesday's meeting.

First Avenue was closed early Tuesday morning in preparation for Biden's motorcade that will be arriving during rush hour traffic. Though the General Assembly is a high stakes meeting, New York City commuters have not been to pleased with the gridlock.

"I want to get home and prepare dinner. It's crazy! Just the traffic," one commuter said.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy spent his Monday visiting Staten Island University Hospital, where 18 Ukrainian soldiers have been treated.

He will speak Tuesday to urge more support for the war effort and question why Russia is still a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"It's very important that all our words, all our messages will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still, it's a pity but still there is a place for Russian terrorists. It's a question not to me. I think it's a question to all the members of the United Nations," Zelenskyy said.

After that Zelenskyy is headed to Washington to lobby Congress for more funding.