President Trump proposes ending student loan forgiveness program for the 4th time

President Donald Trump is looking to end a popular student loan forgiveness program for the fourth time in a row.

The program allows public sector workers like teachers, nurses and social workers to apply for loan forgiveness after making payments for ten years.

Student loan forgiveness program has denied 99 percent of applications despite $700 million from Congress, report says

President George W. Bush signed the program into law in 2007, making 2017 the first year that people could apply. About 1% of applicants have received loan forgiveness.

The president's planned cut is part of a White House budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. Congress has never approved Trump's previous efforts to cut the program - and it's unlikely to this time.
