hurricane dorian

President Trump to visit Gov. Cooper in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of a scheduled political rally, President Donald Trump will visit Havelock on Monday afternoon to see damage caused to the area from Hurricane Dorian.

The president is scheduled to arrive in North Carolina sometime Monday.

He will then possibly join Gov. Roy Cooper to see damaged areas of Havelock.

After the tour, Trump will depart for Fayetteville where he's scheduled to hold a political rally at 7 p.m.

He is in town to support Republican Dan Bishop who is running against Democrat Dan McCready in the special election of North Carolina's 9th congressional district. NC's 9th is the only district to not have representation in Congress currently, because the results of the 2018 election were thrown out because of election fraud on behalf of Republican Mark Harris.

Trump created a bit of controversy last time he visited North Carolina when his supporters erupted in a racist chant against a group of Congresswomen.
