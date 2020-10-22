President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks in Lumberton on Saturday, his campaign said Thursday.

The announcement comes shortly after Trump declared his support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.


The Trump/Pence campaign said the president will deliver remarks on "fighting for forgotten men and women in Lumberton" at 12:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Trump's visit will come a day after his son, Eric Trump, is scheduled to attend an "Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer and Patriotism" in Raleigh at RFA Church.

RELATED: President Trump announces support for federal recognition of Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

"For more than a century, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has sought federal recognition, but has been met with indifference and red tape," the president said in a written statement Wednesday evening. "Lumbee Nation is forgotten no more!"




This is President Trump's eighth visit to North Carolina since September; in total, this marks Trump's 17th appearance in the Tar Heel State. His most recent visit was Wednesday when he held a campaign rally in Gastonia.

According to the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force Report for governors, obtained by ABC News, Lumberton is one of five localities in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases per capita and percentage of positive tests. Task force officials found Robeson County, which is also in the "red zone," had the highest number of new cases per capita of any county in North Carolina for the week from October 10-16.

The most recent available data shows 10.6% of tests are positive in Robeson County, nearly double the statewide average of 5.9%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslumbertonncdonald trumpnative americancampaignpresident donald trumpnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Next debate set for tonight after town hall event canceled
Chris Christie urges Americans to wear masks in new op-ed
Lumbee Tribe would get federal recognition under proposed act
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
LATEST: NC State cancels week-long spring break
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Lewd Fort Bragg tweets were not part of a hack after all
Wake County reveals COVID-19 school bus procedures
Hunger Relief Day still happening at NC State Fair
Man charged with murder in weekend Rocky Mount shooting
Show More
Cooper extends Phase 3 as COVID-19 metrics surge
Charlotte coffee shop brings on COVID-killing robots
Clayton firefighter back home after battling COVID-19 for months
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Texas student says officers beat her over face mask
More TOP STORIES News