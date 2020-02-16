Society

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day? The history behind the holiday

You probably know that Presidents Day has its roots in George Washington's birthday, but did you know his birthday was changed during his lifetime? Here's the history behind the holiday.

Despite its common name, the federal holiday is officially called George Washington's Birthday. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731 but his birthday changed when British colonies switched to the Gregorian calendar, according to the Center for Legislative Archives.

His new birthday, which was Feb. 22, 1732, was celebrated for many years before becoming a legal holiday in 1879.

The Monday Holiday Law in 1968 made it always on Monday to create a three-day weekend and "bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayhistoryu.s. & worldpresident's day
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News