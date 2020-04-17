Prevent child abuse and neglect

By Claire Veazey

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to reflect on and advocate for the safe, healthy childhoods all children deserve.

We know that times of crisis put families under great stress and can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment. North Carolina expects a rise in child abuse and neglect cases as families are socially isolated and the unemployment rate skyrockets. For those who have jobs and are working from home, parents struggle to balance working remotely, supporting their children's learning, and parenting - three distinctly different roles. In this environment, any family may be at risk.

As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina (PCANC) remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that child maltreatment prevention is a priority for North Carolina and that all communities have the knowledge, support and resources to prevent child abuse and neglect. Learn how it's pivoting its work in response to COVID-19.


April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to reflect on and advocate for the safe, healthy childhoods all children deserve. Now more than ever, PCANC urges you to get involved:



For technical assistance or support, please contact PCANC Communications Manager, Kris Demers, or call 919-829-8009 ext. 619.

Claire Veazey is the Development Director at Prevent Child Abuse NC.
