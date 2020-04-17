As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina (PCANC) remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that child maltreatment prevention is a priority for North Carolina and that all communities have the knowledge, support and resources to prevent child abuse and neglect. Learn how it's pivoting its work in response to COVID-19.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to reflect on and advocate for the safe, healthy childhoods all children deserve. Now more than ever, PCANC urges you to get involved:
- Donate now to ensure child maltreatment prevention is a priority in this time of crisis.
- Download free resources to help families navigate COVID-19. The parent and caregiver guide and the social media toolkit connect families to critical services and highlight tips that strengthen families and communities during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Be a connection. Though social distancing may separate us physically, we need so stay connected to help each to adapt, cope and build resilience during these stressful and uncertain times.
- We encourage anyone who interacts with children and families to take these free, online trainings: Recognizing & Responding to Suspicions of Child Maltreatment and What is Prevention?
- Join the mailing list and follow PCANC on social media to stay connected to its work.
For technical assistance or support, please contact PCANC Communications Manager, Kris Demers, or call 919-829-8009 ext. 619.
Claire Veazey is the Development Director at Prevent Child Abuse NC.