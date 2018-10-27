Prevent identity theft at Secure Your ID event in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Triangle residents can have complimentary document shredding and secure destruction of computers and hard drives from 8 a.m. to noon in Raleigh.

It's all happening at the Coastal Credit Union headquarters 1000 St. Albans Dr. in Raleigh.

The event hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving eastern North Carolina.

Attendees can stay in their car the entire time and will be through in a matter of minutes.

The event is all in an effort to help protect Triangle residents from identity theft.
RELATED: How to protect yourself from identity theft

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson explains how to protect yourself from identity theft

Report a Typo
Top Stories
Glenwood Towers has history of false fire alarms, records show
Wake County co-workers claim $1 million Mega Millions prize
Dispose of unused, expired prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day
ABC11 exclusive: Family of Spring Lake homicide victim remembers beloved son, brother
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
President Trump holds MAGA rally in Charlotte
Mail bomb scare suspect went to college in NC
Haunted History: Ghosts of the Eno River
Show More
Rallying For Rileigh: Fayetteville gym supports military mom battling leukemia
Six hospitalized after fire at downtown Raleigh high-rise apartment building
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Boston artist paints mural with help from Wake County students
'The smartest 20-minute workout in the world' is here in the Triangle
More News