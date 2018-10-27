Prevent identity theft at Secure Your ID event in Raleigh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1744709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson explains how to protect yourself from identity theft

Triangle residents can have complimentary document shredding and secure destruction of computers and hard drives from 8 a.m. to noon in Raleigh.It's all happening at the Coastal Credit Union headquarters 1000 St. Albans Dr. in Raleigh.The event hosted by the Better Business Bureau serving eastern North Carolina.Attendees can stay in their car the entire time and will be through in a matter of minutes.The event is all in an effort to help protect Triangle residents from identity theft.