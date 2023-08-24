Emmys race: Will 'Prey' feast on its competition?

LOS ANGELES -- "Prey," "Hocus Pocus 2" and "Fire Island," each iconic in their own way, are just three of the movies nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

"Prey" earned a total of six nominations, including directing, editing and writing. Amber Midthunder stars as a young Comanche woman who fights to protect her people from the menacing Predator. The film broke ground, not only having a female lead (the first in the Predator franchise) but also having a mostly Indigenous cast. Midthunder is so proud of it all.

"Getting to share 'Prey' with the world and have people positively receive it, it's literally just a dream," Midthunder told On The Red Carpet.

"Hocus Pocus 2" brings that nostalgia factor to the Emmys. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimi reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who return to wreak havoc.

"Being among that company of Kathy and Bette and putting the costume on, that's hugely helpful," said Parker.

While this isn't the first time Parker has been a part of the Emmys, it is all new to Joel Kim Booster, who wrote and stars in "Fire Island"

"This is my first movie, this is the first thing I've ever managed to get made in this town. It's the first I've ever starred in... it's my first everything," he said.

Could his first win be in the future? We'll find out when the Emmys are handed out in January.

"Prey" and "Fire Island" are streaming on Hulu.

"Hocus Pocus 2" is streaming on Disney+.