NC Primary Election: What to know before you vote

Voting
Primary election day in North Carolina is Tuesday, May 17. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Early voting wrapped up Saturday, May 14. A total of 576,285 people utilized in-person early voting to cast their ballots in this primary election. Of those, 290,233 were Democratic ballots, 284,572 were Republican ballots and 1,480 were nonpartisan ballots.
Mail-in voting is still allowed in North Carolina, but it won't be as easy this year as it was in 2020. Many regulations in place before the COVID-19 pandemic are being enforced again this year. One major point to know is that all mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before May 17, and they must be received before 5 p.m. on May 20. For complete details on mail-in voting this year, go to this website.
To figure out whether you're registered and where to vote, use this website created by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. There you can find what jurisdictions you'll be voting on and where you can cast your ballot. The site also has sample ballots for you to see before you go to the polls.
National races to know about
Remember, this is a primary election. That means the races are between candidates of the same party vying to be their party's representative on the ticket in November.
Primary elections are typically not as closely followed or hyped up as other elections, but that's not the case this year in North Carolina. Lots of money is pouring into the state for several key races.
U.S. Senate: Democrats and Republicans are laser focused on who will replace outgoing Sen. Richard Burr. Cheri Beasley will be the nominee for the Democrats, but the GOP primary is up for grabs between Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd, former Rep. Mark Walker, former Gov. Pat McCrory and political newcomer and combat veteran Marjorie K. Eastman.
U.S. House District 1: Rep. G. K. Butterfield is not running for re-election. Erica Smith pulled out of the aforementioned Senate race to run in this primary. She's up against Jullian Bishop Sr., Donald Davis and Jason Spriggs. This district leans Democrat so the winner of this primary is expected to win the election against the GOP candidate that wins the primary.
U.S. House District 2: Incumbent Rep. Deborah Ross will face the winner of the GOP primary between Christine Villaverde, Adina Safta and Max Ganorkar.
U.S. House District 3: Trump-endorsed incumbent Rep. Greg Murphy faces primary challengers George Papastrat, Brian Friend, Tony Cowden and Eric Earhart. This is a Republican leaning district, so the winner of the primary is expected to win the general election.
U.S. House District 4: Rep. David Price is retiring. The Democrat primary is a crowded field including former NC Rep. Valerie Foushee and singer Clay Aiken, as well as Ashley Ward, Stephen Valentine, Richard Watkins, Crystal Cavalier, Nida Allam, and Matt Grooms.
U.S. House District 13: This was Rep. Ted Budd's seat, but he is leaving it to run for Senate. A lot of money has poured in for this race. Former President Donald Trump endorsed candidate Bo Hines as Budd's replacement. But Kelly Daughtry and Kent Keirsey have been running advertisements touting their own conservative, America First credentials.
Wake County & Durham County races to know about
District attorneys in both Wake and Durham counties face primary challengers this year.
The Wake County Sheriff race could be something to watch. Depending on who wins the primary elections, November could see a rematch of the last election where Gerald Baker upset incumbent Donnie Harrison.