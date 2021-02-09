royal family

UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

LONDON -- Britain's Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London's Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie's parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, The princess' baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank's first child and the queen's ninth great-grandchild.



"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement said.

The palace said that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were "delighted with the news."

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

MORE: Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, Meghan reads one of his favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" as Archie grabs at the pages and helps turn them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal babyentertainmentroyal familyu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting 1st child
The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
Court papers: Meghan Markle felt 'unprotected' by royal family
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper provides update on COVID-19 response
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with jarring video of siege | LIVE
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Drug company to bring 275 new jobs to Wake County
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Show More
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day
Wake sheriff opens homicide case after body found near Neuse River
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
More TOP STORIES News