Wake County Public Schools names Dr. Elena Ashburn 2020-2021 Principal of the Year

Ashburn has been working as an educator in the Triangle since 2011 when she started as an intern with Wake County Public School System. Since then she's taught high school English and been an assistant principal.
Ashburn earned her doctorate and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
🎉 Join us in congratulating our new 2020-21 Assistant Principal of the Year, Monica Sawyer from @EnloeMagnetHS , and our 2020-21 Principal of the Year, Dr. Elena Ashburn from @NBroughtonHS !! Read more >> https://t.co/qrWZvCiU9O pic.twitter.com/QG5lMuUTQH— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) October 23, 2020
Her co-workers and students describe her as an effective leader who embodies instructional excellence and values attention to detail.
In addition to the professional honor, Ashburn will receive several gift cards and donations from the following sponsors:
- $150 gift card from the Angus Barn
- $250 Visa Gift card from Toshiba
- HP Chromebook compliments of Applied Data Technologies and HP
- One-night stay at The Umstead Hotel
- Flat-screen TV donated by NTA Life
- $100 Office Depot gift card
- Two $100 Amazon gift cards--one each from Strawbridge Studios and Jostens
- Two $50 Target gift cards--one each from Pierce Group and Lifetouch Studios
- Chick-Fil-A meal cards
- A potted plant from The Garden Supply Company