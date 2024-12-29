Three firefighters and 12 passengers were hospitalized.

12 train passengers, 3 firefighters injured after train collides with fire truck in Florida

No fatalities have been reported.

DELRAY BEACH, FL -- A Brightline train collided with a fire truck on Saturday morning in Delray Beach, Florida, injuring three firefighters and 12 train passengers, city officials said.

The three injured Delray Beach firefighters were transported to a local hospital, where they are currently in stable condition. Two of the firefighters were initially listed in critical condition, but their status has since been updated.

On Saturday, a Brightline train collided with a fire truck in Delray Beach. Drew Krinsky

In addition to the firefighters, 12 individuals from the train were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, assisted by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. There have been no reported fatalities.

The accident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on the East Atlantic Avenue tracks near Railroad Avenue, according to authorities.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the firefighters were en route to a call when the accident took place.

An active investigation into the cause of the collision is being led by the Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline officials and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Authorities are looking into whether the crossing gates were functioning properly at the time of the incident and have not yet confirmed details regarding the specific cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.