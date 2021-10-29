TikTok star turned country musician returns to Raleigh for hometown concert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From TikTok to country music stardom, Raleigh native Priscilla Block is still in shock."It's been unreal. I never thought that TikTok was going to be the avenue that broke this whole thing," Block said.In August 2020, Block posted her song "Just About Over You." The next month she signed a record deal."It was crazy. It happened pretty fast. It was wild," she said.Now, more than a year later, she'll be on stage in front of a hometown audience."It's really just a full circle moment that I get to come back, play that show and see some old friends and catch up," Block said.Still, while this concert might represent the completion of a circle, Block says she's just getting started. In November, she's releasing her new single "Peaked in High School" and performing in front of huge crowds while on tour with Ashley McBryde.This weekend, it's all about giving back to the community that raised her and hopefully inspiring the next dreamer."If there's any little girl out there it's like you can seriously do whatever you want, and do not let anybody tell you that you can't," Block said.If you want to see Priscilla Block perform, she'll be at the Lincoln Theater on Saturday at 8 p.m. You can