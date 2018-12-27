RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Martin Middle School in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.
The remains were found in a woodline area in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.
Private investigator David Marshburn, who helped create the Search For Me Foundation, told ABC11 that the remains found were that of Andrew Thomas Browne, who went missing in that area in 2014.
Marshburn said the family recently hired the group to find Browne, who was 23 at the time he went missing.
At the time, police said he had threatened family members before entering a wooded area near Ridge Road.
The medical examiner responded to the scene Thursday and left with the remains.
Police said in a news release that officers were called to the area at 11:54 a.m. but didn't release the nature of the call.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.