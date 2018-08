A Duke University history professor is calling for a building on campus to be renamed.The Carr Building, where Duke's history department is housed, is named for Julian Carr Carr was a Confederate veteran and tobacco tycoon who gave land where part of the university was built.Carr also gave a speech at the dedication of the Silent Sam statue when it was dedicated 100 years ago.On Monday. Aug. 20, protestors tore down the Confederate statue that was on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus University officials confirmed to ABC11 a request to rename the building is being reviewed.