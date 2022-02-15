Free Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church returns after two-year hiatus

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prom season is around the corner and the Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church (UMC) is returning after pausing for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special two-day event provides prom dresses and some accessories to teens who need them at no cost. The church relies on donated dresses from individuals and stores to put on the event and is seeking dresses ahead of the event.
"We have a particular need for the larger-size dresses size 18 and above," said Sandra Edens, who is a member of the Prom Shoppe Committee at Apex UMC. "We do have some, but we never have enough when and we never have as great a selection as we would like to have. So, the larger size dresses and then the larger size shoes 10 and above are of particular need.
"We want something that a young 17-, 18-year-old young lady would like to wear to her prom. We're not looking for dresses that maybe came out of an attic that's being cleaned out. Just something that a young lady would appreciate today," Edens added.
Edens said the need is always great but will likely be even greater because of the economic stress caused by the pandemic.
"We did some research and last year it cost about $1,100 to send a young lady to prom and some families just can't they can't afford that," Edens said.
No referrals are needed for teens to shop. The two-day event is set up as a fun experience with dozens of volunteers and a boutique feel to make it special for those in attendance.
The Prom Shoppe will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 12.
Donations are being accepted at the church, 100 S. Hughes St. in Apex,
