Politics

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to be required at indoor events in California

EMBED <>More Videos

CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events

Anyone who attends an indoor event in California with 1,000 or more people will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday.

The new rule from the California Department of Public Health takes effect starting Sept. 20.

It includes several changes from state vaccine rules for indoor events that had been put in place previously.

Under the previous rules, people were allowed to self-attest to their vaccination or negative test status. Now they will be required to show proof.

In addition, the threshold for indoor events for the rules to apply was lowered from 5,000 people to 1,000.

"The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavaccinescovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County, 5 towns to implement mask mandate Friday
Vet concerned about military mental health amid crisis in Afghanistan
Study predicts rapid COVID spread in schools without proper guidelines
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
State of Emergency declared as severe weather batters western NC
Mastercard is getting rid of its credit cards' magnetic stripes
Show More
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Maple View Farm to stop milk production; ice cream store to remain
NC Black-owned winery is thriving in the midst of pandemic
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte concert amid rising COVID cases
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
More TOP STORIES News