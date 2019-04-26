u.s. & world

Propane tank explodes into ball of fire at Arkansas Burger King drive-through

A dramatic explosion at an Arkansas fast food restaurant was caught on camera when a propane tank burst into a massive ball of fire Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness video showed a red pickup truck engulfed in flames in the drive-through lane of a Burger King in Beebe, Arkansas, a town 45 minutes northeast of Little Rock. Seconds into the video, a propane tank in the truck's bed exploded into a ball of fire taller than the restaurant, sending a man who was sitting nearby running for cover.

"I told you it was going to blow," a witness can be heard saying nearby.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital following the explosion, local police told Little Rock television station KATV, but the driver's condition is not known.

The Beebe Police Department said in a statement that the Burger King was damaged in the fire but did not discuss the extent of the damage.
