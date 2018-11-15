EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4692805" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case.' Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 15, 2018.

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has said it will announce new developments in the "GoFundMe case" Thursday afternoon.Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement.Last year, a New Jersey couple started the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt who spent his last $20 to buy gas for the woman after she was stranded along I-95.However, Bobbitt says the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter.The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico,