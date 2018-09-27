New Jersey man charged with pretending to be a dentist like his wife

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested a dentist and her husband after he allegedly performed procedures at her practice.

PASSAIC, New Jersey --
A man whose wife is a dentist pretended to be one too, authorities in Passaic County, New Jersey said.

Oscar Guevara, 41, is an X-ray technician, but he also illegally performed dental work on patients at his wife's New Jersey practice, prosecutors said.

Among his unsuspecting patients was a 16-year-old girl.

Guevara allegedly wrongfully installed braces on the girl, who needed a follow-up and remedial care from a legitimate dentist.

Guevara was charged with conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud and practicing dentistry without a license.

His wife, Dr. Amy Rojas is a legitimate dentist, but she's also in hot water.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on this story from Passaic, New Jersey.



According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, Rojas, 37, and Guevara also committed insurance fraud, submitting false bills for procedures supposedly performed by Rojas that were actually performed by Guevara.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Rojas is listed as the owner of Allure Dental: One office is on Prospect Street in Passaic and the other is on Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

Rojas was charged with health care claims fraud and conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud.

Kenisha Campbell said her daughter was an Allure patient.

"I brought my daughter here, and she got an infection in her mouth, and I had to rush her to the hospital," she said.

Campbell said Guevara performed the procedure, not Dr. Rojas.

Allure Dental was open Wednesday, and staff said the doctor was seeing patients and did not have time to speak to ABC11's sister station WABC.

A few people who said they were patients did speak about Guevara.

"I just thought he was a partner, never thought he was her husband or anything of that nature," one patient said. "I thought he was an assistant. He would help her on whatever she needed, but I never thought he was actually practicing."

She said she was coming for a cleaning but decided to request her records and leave.

Campbell said after her first and only experience, she was not coming back anyway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dentistinsurance fraudPassaicTeaneckPassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: FBI to use sonar equipment to search lake for missing boy
Weapons found in home of Wake County man accused of threatening elementary school
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
'Break the silence' Holly Springs dad on a mission about suicide prevention
Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt
Lumbee rush to salvage history, heritage after Hurricane Florence devastation
Man claims he broke into store because he 'needed water'
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
Show More
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Carolina Hurricanes shed light on a family's darkest days
Fayetteville man faces more than 90 charges in vast property crimes case
2 Durham men share story of rescuing Hurricane Florence victims
Health officials warn hurricane victims to quickly dry out flooded homes
More News