Mother killed toddler because he was getting in way of affair, prosecutors say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Prosecutors say a New Jersey mother killed her toddler son because she felt he was getting in the way of her extramarital affair.

The allegation came Wednesday during a detention hearing for Heather Reynolds. The 41-year-old Gloucester Township resident is charged with murder and child endangerment in the boy's May 2018 death.

Camden County prosecutors say Heather Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth. But her attorney argued that she had nothing to do with the death.

New Jersey mother charged with son's murder a year later
A South Jersey mother has been indicted for the death of her 18-month-old son.


A judge eventually ruled that Reynolds will remain jailed until her trial, noting she faces a possible life sentence.

Axel Reynolds



Officials have said Reynolds ran from her home, holding her unresponsive child in her arms, and screamed for help from her neighbors. Emergency crews soon found the boy on the lawn of his family's home.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimenew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker dies from electrocution at Raleigh elementary school
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
Neighbors say affordable housing complex in Durham is unsafe and filthy
Raleigh man accused of downloading, sharing child pornography
Sports complex in Hope Mills facing foreclosure after lack of support
Triangle entrepreneur providing loans to North Carolina businesses
Wake Co. woman charged after boy found in streets with severe burns
Show More
STAYUMBL driver rejects plea deal, will face criminal trial
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
UNC professor in need of second kidney transplant
Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day
Democratic debate 2019: What to know ahead of first night
More TOP STORIES News