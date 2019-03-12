Psychiatrist sued for releasing teen Oliver Machada who then decapitated his mother

EMBED <>More Videos

The estate of a North Carolina woman decapitated by her teenage son is suing the doctor who released him from mental health care.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- The estate of a North Carolina woman decapitated by her teenage son is suing the doctor who released him from mental health care.

The News & Observer reports the lawsuit filed last week says UNC WakeBrook psychiatrist and medical director Brian Robbins was negligent and acted in reckless disregard in discharging Oliver Funez Machada, six days before deputies found him holding a knife and Yesenia Funez's head.

Related: Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother

Last fall, Machada was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to state psychiatric care.

The lawsuit says a doctor had recorded Machada as "clearly psychotic." Machada declined to take medication, but the lawsuit says Robbins discharged him in February 2017 with some pills and without speaking to his parents about the risk.

Related: NC man found not guilty by reason of insanity in murder of mother

UNC Health Care wouldn't comment on pending litigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhammurderdecapitationmother attacked
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Brutal this week': Big Weather warns pollen count is rising
Man shot, killed after fight breaks out at Wake County home
Fuquay-Varina man accused of taking $50K from youth sports league
Exclusive: Coach ousted amid Village Academy scandal denies wrongdoing
Goldsboro woman charged with concealing daughter's death
Nash County deputies seek public's help finding woman who was last seen Friday
Raleigh tech CEO goes public with colon cancer diagnosis to raise awareness
Show More
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Durham brothers buy Chick-fil-A meals for service members
Police: MMA fighter McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
Atlantic Beach fire chief dies after snow skiing accident in Virginia
Wake County man delivers communication device to nonverbal Fayetteville boy
More TOP STORIES News