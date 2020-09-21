raleigh news

Raleigh's Pullen Park hiring 40 positions as amusement rides get ready to reopen amid pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Attractions at Raleigh's Pullen Park are still a no-go but city officials are ramping up efforts to get everything back on track as Gov. Cooper gives the green light to Phase 3.

"People are definitely anxious to get out there and get back into the flow," said Pullen Park Director Scott Mott.

The Parks Department is looking to hire 40 people to help operate the amusement rides.

You have be over age 18 and the job pays $8 an hour.

Staff have been doing maintenance checks on the rides throughout the pandemic, just to make sure everything runs properly. There is usually a captivated audience.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"The kids are just anxious. (They're) pressed up against the window, waiting around the tracks on the playground, waving to us as we're going around and what not," said Mott.

Once they do reopen, the city is strongly considering a reservation system to help comply with social distancing guidelines.

"We're anticipating that the lines themselves on the weekend are going to be busier. We are going to implement a possible reservation style system, similar to what you see at a restaurant where you would reserve your time when you come in and then you would get paged when it was your turn to ride the attractions," said Mott.

ABC11 also asked about one of the most highly anticipated events of the year: The Pullen Park Holiday Express.

It ordinarily draws thousands of families. The tickets are hard-to-get and usually gone minutes after sales open.

ABC11 was told some information should be coming out in the next week or so about the event's future.

"We like being back in the mix. We like getting things back to normal," said Mott.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake countyraleighnctheme parkamusement rideamusement parkjobs hiringcarolina comebackraleigh newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH NEWS
John Wall Foundation holds drive-thru backpack distribution
Body found in Virginia identified as missing Raleigh man Andy Banks
Black mom wants answers after handcuffed by police in bathrobe
The 'Hot Dog Lady', beloved downtown Raleigh icon, dies at 63
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in NC
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Trump returning to North Carolina 1 day after Biden's first visit
What the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine could look like in US
LATEST: NC reports 9,165 more patients presumed to be recovered
Panthers' McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain
DPD identifies truck driver killed in crash with GoTriangle bus
Show More
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Mourners sing 'Imagine' after Supreme Court justice's death
Carolina utility crews head to Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally
Dems unveil temporary funding bill to avert government shutdown
More TOP STORIES News