Pullen Park adds scavenger hunt for week of St. Patrick's Day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Pullen Park is hosting a first-ever week-long scavenger hunt to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
The Raleigh park will hold a Shamrocks and Shenanigans scavenger hunt between Monday, March 15, and Sunday, March 21. Costumes are encouraged as participants search for clues throughout the park.
"So, they'll come here and they'll complete a scavenger hunt around the park looking for little shamrocks," said Allora Spruill with Raleigh City Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources. "On each one, there's a clue to the next one as well as a fun activity. So, a really fun activity and it's all self-guided, and really easy during COVID times, but also super fun for families to enjoy especially during this nice weather."
Pullen Park staff is keeping score and, after the scavenger hunt, participants can check back in at the ticket office for a gold prize and let staff know if they chose Team Shamrock or Team Shenanigans.
Registration is not required. Participants can check-in at the park office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to receive the first clue to begin the scavenger hunt.
