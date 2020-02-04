Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in Spring Lake apartment, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are accused of locking a puppy in a cage for nearly a month without food or water.

Apartment managers in Spring Lake found a dead dog inside a cage on Dec. 27.

Veterinarians determined the dog died between 18 and 48 hours before it was found. The dog had been dehydrated and starved.

Investigators determined the dog belonged to Demareo Jones and another man. Jones is a Fort Bragg soldier. ABC11 is not naming the second man until criminal charges are filed against him.

The two had lived in the apartment complex until Dec. 5.

Spring Lake Police Department said both men were aware that the puppy, which was between 12 and 16 weeks old, was caged up in the apartment. Neither men went back to the apartment to check on it or take care of it, police said.

According to police records, both men told police that they were too busy with personal issues to see if the other one had gotten the dog.

Jones was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of killing an animal via starvation and abandoning an animal.

Officials said charges are pending against the other man in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring lakeanimal crueltydogsanimal abusepuppy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain, nasty storms possible Thursday
NC woman crushed by car dials 911 with her toes
Search intensifies for missing 11-year-old boy Gannon Stauch
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Ill. woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Show More
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
Mural in New York honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
Guns N' Roses announces 2020 summer tour
The 411: Super Bowl LIV was LIT
More TOP STORIES News