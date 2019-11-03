Puppy stolen from Holly Springs adoption event found

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rescued puppy who was stolen from an adoption event Saturday was found and turned into the Holly Springs Police Department.

Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation said Pisa was turned in Sunday to Holly Springs police and is healthy.



The animal rescue group had been asking for help locating the puppy after she was stolen from an adoption event at the Petco off Highway 55.

There had been a $500 reward for the safe return of the 10-week-old boxer-hound mix.

"Thank you SO much to everyone in the community of Holly Springs & surrounding areas - to the social media community - our adopter community - the news media community - & Holly Springs Police Department for all the time and energy spent searching for Pisa," Pawfect Match said on Facebook.



The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holly springscrimetheftdogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot at apartment complex near Triangle Town Center
Panthers defeat Titans 30-20
Steve Webb, founder of Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More, dead at 81
Roads, trails impacted by the City of Oaks Marathon
Shots ring out in Durham hours after stop the violence events
7-year-old Chicago girl recovering after being shot Halloween night
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
Show More
8-year-old heart transplant patient lives out sports dream
John Wall's jersey retired at his Raleigh high school
1 killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Thousands 'keep moving' to fight Parkinson's disease
More TOP STORIES News