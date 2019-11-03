Puppy stolen from Holly Springs adoption event found

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rescued puppy who was stolen from an adoption event Saturday was found and turned into the Holly Springs Police Department.Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation said Pisa was turned in Sunday to Holly Springs police and is healthy.The animal rescue group had been asking for help locating the puppy after she was stolen from an adoption event at the Petco off Highway 55.There had been a $500 reward for the safe return of the 10-week-old boxer-hound mix."Thank you SO much to everyone in the community of Holly Springs & surrounding areas - to the social media community - our adopter community - the news media community - & Holly Springs Police Department for all the time and energy spent searching for Pisa," Pawfect Match said on Facebook.The featured video is from a previous update.