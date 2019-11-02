Puppy stolen from rescue group event at Holly Springs Petco

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An animal rescue group is asking for help finding a rescued puppy who was stolen from an adoption event Saturday.

It happened at the Petco off Highway 55 in Holly Springs.

Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation said the puppy is a 10-week-old boxer-hound mix. She weighs about 9 pounds and was wearing a thin red collar.



People at the adoption event said the man who stole the puppy was in his late teens early 20s. He was wearing a gray hoodie and a ball cap. He rode off on a white bicycle with the puppy in a grayish backpack.

Pawfect Match Rescue said it reported the dog-napping to Holly Springs Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919-552-7110 immediately.
