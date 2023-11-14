Pups Day Out: 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade business feature

Pups Day Out is a doggy daycare business located on Atlantic Avenue, founded by the Kirkpatricks a decade ago. | 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Christmas Parade represents the symbolic start to the holiday shopping season and we are showcasing some of the businesses that could make your holiday season even brighter.

Shop Local Raleigh puts on the parade every year to bring cheer to the community and to help raise awareness about amazing local businesses.

One of those businesses is Pups Day Out.

Pups Day Out is a doggy daycare business located on Atlantic Avenue.

Kyle Kirkpatrick started the business more than a decade ago with his wife. The couple realized there was not a reliable doggy daycare in the area, so they decided to start one up themselves.

Now the business can hold up to 80 dogs a day.

Kirkpatrick said sending your furbaby to daycare is a great way to help the dog release some energy and learn to play well with other dogs.

Pups Day Out also offers boarding and grooming services. But during the holidays spots fill up fast. To book, call 919-809-8744.